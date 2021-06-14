StockMarketWire.com - Agricultural supplies group, Wynnstay, has appointed Catherine Bradshaw as a non-executive director, with effect from 1 July 2021.
Bradshaw has over 20 years' experience in financial and general management roles, primarily in the food industry. She is currently group financial controller of Greencore Group plc, a manufacturer of convenience food in the UK, having joined the FTSE 250 listed business in 2015.
Prior to this, she worked in senior financial positions at Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc, the supermarket group, and Northern Foods plc, the food manufacturer.
On appointment, Bradshaw will also assume the role of chair of the audit and risk committee.
