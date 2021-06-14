StockMarketWire.com - The Apax X Fund, in which Apax Global Alpha is a limited partner, announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Infogain, a Silicon Valley-based leader in digital platforms and software engineering services.

Apax Global Alpha is expected to invest up to €22.1 million in Infogain.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Infogain provides human-centered digital platform engineering services to its customers.

The transaction, expected to close in Q3 2021, is subject to customary closing conditions.






