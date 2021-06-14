StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Challenger Energy said drilling at the Saffron-2 appraisal well in the South-West Peninsula of Trinidad, had continued to progress in with its expectations.
The well is targeting the middle and lower cruse reservoirs with an expectation of production rates in the range of 200 to 300 bopd.
'[T]he results thus far are in-line with pre-drill expectation, with hydrocarbons now defined in both well sections to-date, as prognosed, and with initial petrophysical analysis of the top two sections of the well indicating formation quality and thickness consistent with Saffron-1,' the company said.
'Overall, we have set ourselves up well for the final stage of drilling, which will tell us what the extent of the resource in the primary Lower Cruse target is, and pave the way for putting the well on production. I look forward to advising further on completion of drilling,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.