StockMarketWire.com - Plant Health Care has been awarded the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark in recognition of its contribution to the global green economy.
The Green Economy Mark is given to companies and funds that derive more than 50% of revenues from environmentally sustainable products and services that contribute to the global green economy.
Plant Health Care is committed to its Environmental, Social, Governance performance with its environmentally sustainable approach to protecting crops, promoting plant health and increasing yields while being readily compatible with mainstream agricultural practices.
The underlying methodology for the Green Economy Mark incorporates the "Green Revenues Data Model", which has been developed and managed by global index provider, FTSE Russell.
Through its consistent application across London Stock Exchange markets and segments, the Mark validates Plant Health Care's commitment to the environment while improving its visibility to investors and other stakeholders interested in the global transition to a green and low carbon economy.
Chris Richards, CEO of Plant Health Care, said: "Our Harpin-based products and PREtec technology are derived from natural proteins and represent a low impact approach to protecting crops and increasing yields while being compatible with mainstream agricultural practices.
"Plant Health Care is committed to sustainable products which are also highly cost-effective, thereby supporting farmers to feed the world in a more sustainable manner."
