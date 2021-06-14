StockMarketWire.com - Inspirit Energy said it hoped all major items of the new waste heat recovery systems for the application on the Volvo marine engine would be completed by year-end, paving the way for the designs of a full working prototype that can be put into manufacture.
Inspirit has additionally developed and applied a new innovative technology that would become an integral part of the of system.
'Whilst still in the early stages of development, the Inspirit Helix Accelerator system (IHA), works alongside the WHR system taking the heat from the original source and increasing it via a exothermic reaction demonstrated to be at least 26%, the company said.
'Currently, longevity trials are underway on the Inspirit Helix Accelerator and the results are encouraging, ' it added.
'Subject to the current impact of the Covid pandemic on our manufacturing partners, it is hoped that we will have a working unit at the beginning to middle of 2022.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
