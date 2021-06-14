StockMarketWire.com - Pharma Giant GlaxoSmithKline has announced a development and commercialisation collaboration with US Biopharmaceutical company iTeos Therapeutic.
The collaboration is for EOS-338, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, enabling novel next-generation immuno-oncology combinations. iTeos will receive a $625 million payment, royalties, and potential milestones.
Dr Hal Barron, chief scientific officer and president of R&D at GSK, said: ‘Immuno-oncology has transformed cancer care but unfortunately less than 30 percent of patients respond to treatment with the current leading immune checkpoint inhibitors. Based on the underlying science, we believe that combinations of a PD-1, TIGIT, CD96 and PVRIG inhibitor could become transformative medicines for many patients with cancer.’
EOS-448 is currently in phase 1 for advanced solid tumours.
The companies will share profits in the US and commercialise together.
Michel Detheux, president and ceo at iTeos said: ‘Through this transformative collaboration, iTeos now has access to GSK's best-in-class resources which will provide us with a significant advantage in a highly competitive, global market. We have chosen GSK because of their commercial capabilities, experience in immuno-oncology and their commitment to invest in the rapid advancement of our TIGIT programme and create a clear path forward for EOS-448.’
GSK will receive an exclusive license for commercialisation outside the US and iTeos will acquire tiered royalty payments.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
