StockMarketWire.com - Scirocco Energy, the company investing in production and development opportunities in the European energy transition market, has announced that Helium One’s Rukwa drilling exploration project in Tanzania has begun.
Scirocco owns a 1.2% share capital in Helium One.
Helium One is a specialist exploration company focusing on developing helium assets in Tanzania.
The company controls over 4,500 square km including 4 site locations, of which Rukwa is the largest.
The drilling programme involves an exploration well, one of three planned wells which aim to gather substantial helium resource. Each well will take a month to complete, according to Scirocco
