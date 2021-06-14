StockMarketWire.com - Power Metal Resources, the AIM listed metals exploration and development company, has launched a new corporate website.

The launch is the result of an effort to enhance shareholder communications following a period of portfolio growth, according to the company.

The websites up-to-date summaries of the company’s project portfolio. It may be accessed through the following link: www.powermetalresources.com.

In addition, Mission Group the advertising and marketing services company has announced that it had all resolutions passed at its AGM.

The group employs 1,000 people across 27 locations and 2 continents.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com