StockMarketWire.com - Power Metal Resources, the AIM listed metals exploration and development company, has launched a new corporate website.
The launch is the result of an effort to enhance shareholder communications following a period of portfolio growth, according to the company.
The websites up-to-date summaries of the company’s project portfolio. It may be accessed through the following link: www.powermetalresources.com.
In addition, Mission Group the advertising and marketing services company has announced that it had all resolutions passed at its AGM.
The group employs 1,000 people across 27 locations and 2 continents.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.