StockMarketWire.com - Hilton Food Group, the food packaging business headquartered in Cambridgeshire, has reported a ‘significant’ fire at its food processing site in Ghent, Belgium.

The fire took place in the early hours of Sunday morning. No team members were injured.

The damage to the site has been extensive and the group has implemented a contingency plan to ‘ensure continued local supply to customers.’

The Hilton group has over 4,900 employees and serves consumers in 15 EU countries as well as in Australia and New Zealand.


