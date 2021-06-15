CA
16/06/2021 13:30 CPI
16/06/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
17/06/2021 13:30 international transactions in securities
17/06/2021 13:30 employment insurance
18/06/2021 13:30 new housing price index
CH
17/06/2021 07:00 trade alance
17/06/2021 07:30 Swiss National Bank monetary policy assessment
CN
16/06/2021 04:30 industrial output
16/06/2021 04:30 retail sales
17/06/2021 04:00 house price index
DE
16/06/2021 09:00 Ifo economic forecast
18/06/2021 07:00 PPI
ES
17/06/2021 08:00 trade alance
EU
17/06/2021 10:00 CPI
17/06/2021 10:00 construction output
18/06/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
IT
17/06/2021 09:00 foreign trade EU
18/06/2021 10:00 balance of payments
JP
16/06/2021 00:50 orders received for machinery
16/06/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
18/06/2021 00:30 CPI
UK
16/06/2021 07:00 PPI
16/06/2021 07:00 CPI
16/06/2021 09:30 UK house price index
18/06/2021 07:00 retail sales
18/06/2021 09:30 Bank of England quarterly inflation attitudes survey
21/06/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
US
16/06/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications
16/06/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
16/06/2021 13:30 housing starts and building permits
16/06/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
16/06/2021 19:00 Federal Reserve interest rate decision
16/06/2021 19:00 Federal Reserve economic projections
17/06/2021 13:30 weekly jobless claims
17/06/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
