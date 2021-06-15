Interim Result
17/06/2021 Whitbread PLC (WTB)
17/06/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
22/06/2021 Centrica PLC (CNA)
Final Result
16/06/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)
16/06/2021 Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE)
16/06/2021 Best Of The Best PLC (BOTB)
16/06/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
16/06/2021 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)
17/06/2021 Syncona Limited (SYNC)
17/06/2021 Volex PLC (VLX)
17/06/2021 Record PLC (REC)
17/06/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)
17/06/2021 Dr. Martens PLC (DOCS)
17/06/2021 Open Orphan PLC (ORPH)
17/06/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
17/06/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
17/06/2021 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)
18/06/2021 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)
18/06/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
21/06/2021 Sysgroup PLC (SYS)
21/06/2021 Two Shields Investments PLC (TSI)
22/06/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
22/06/2021 Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD)
23/06/2021 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
AGM / EGM
16/06/2021 Enwell Energy PLC (ENW)
16/06/2021 E-Therapeutics PLC (ETX)
16/06/2021 Elixirr International PLC (ELIX)
16/06/2021 Echo Energy PLC (ECHO)
16/06/2021 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)
16/06/2021 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
16/06/2021 Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (FA.)
16/06/2021 Filta Group Holdings PLC (FLTA)
16/06/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
16/06/2021 Kooth PLC (KOO)
16/06/2021 Jadestone Energy PLC (JSE)
16/06/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
16/06/2021 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
16/06/2021 Christie Group PLC (CTG)
16/06/2021 Dillistone Group PLC (DSG)
16/06/2021 Wandisco PLC (WAND)
16/06/2021 Tullow Oil PLC (TLW)
16/06/2021 Anexo Group PLC (ANX)
16/06/2021 Augean PLC (AUG)
16/06/2021 Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (BGCG)
16/06/2021 Xaar PLC (XAR)
17/06/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)
17/06/2021 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)
17/06/2021 Shield Therapeutics PLC (STX)
17/06/2021 Petrofac Limited (PFC)
17/06/2021 Mustang Energy Plc Ord 1p (MUST)
17/06/2021 Rbg Holdings PLC (RBGP)
17/06/2021 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)
17/06/2021 Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)
17/06/2021 Microsaic Systems PLC (MSYS)
17/06/2021 Anpario PLC (ANP)
18/06/2021 Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI)
18/06/2021 Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEYS)
18/06/2021 Katoro Gold PLC (KAT)
18/06/2021 Boohoo Group PLC (BOO)
18/06/2021 Drumz PLC (DRUM)
18/06/2021 Synairgen PLC (SNG)
18/06/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
18/06/2021 Alba Mineral Resources PLC (ALBA)
18/06/2021 Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR)
18/06/2021 Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP)
18/06/2021 Beowulf Mining PLC (BEM)
18/06/2021 Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (TRIN)
21/06/2021 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings LTD (RQIH)
21/06/2021 Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Plc (GRID)
21/06/2021 Challenger Acquisitions Ltd (CHAL)
21/06/2021 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)
21/06/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
22/06/2021 Epe Special Opportunities Limited (ESO)
22/06/2021 Surgical Innovations Group PLC (SUN)
22/06/2021 Urban Exposure PLC (UEX)
22/06/2021 Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (IUG)
22/06/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
22/06/2021 (CMRS)
22/06/2021 Cora Gold Limited (CORA)
22/06/2021 RTW Venture Fund Limited (RTW)
23/06/2021 Clontarf Energy PLC (CLON)
23/06/2021 Velocys PLC (VLS)
23/06/2021 Angling Direct PLC (ANG)
23/06/2021 Woodbois Limited (WBI)
23/06/2021 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)
23/06/2021 Directa Plus PLC (DCTA)
23/06/2021 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)
23/06/2021 Iqe PLC (IQE)
23/06/2021 Harbour Energy PLC (HBR)
23/06/2021 Petrotal Corporation (PTAL)
23/06/2021 Ecsc Group PLC (ECSC)
23/06/2021 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)
23/06/2021 Dignity PLC (DTY)
23/06/2021 Oriole Resources PLC (ORR)
Trading Statement
16/06/2021 Time Finance PLC (TIME)
16/06/2021 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)
23/06/2021 Joules Group PLC (JOUL)
Ex-Dividend
16/06/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
16/06/2021 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
16/06/2021 Ip Group PLC (IPO)
17/06/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
17/06/2021 3I Group PLC (III)
17/06/2021 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
17/06/2021 Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust PLC (ADIG)
17/06/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
17/06/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
17/06/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
17/06/2021 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)
17/06/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
17/06/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
17/06/2021 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)
17/06/2021 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
17/06/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
17/06/2021 Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust PLC (GVP)
17/06/2021 Blackrock Energy And Resources Income Trust PLC (BERI)
17/06/2021 Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS)
17/06/2021 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)
17/06/2021 Forterra PLC (FORT)
17/06/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
18/06/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
18/06/2021 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)
18/06/2021 Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (SIGT)
18/06/2021 Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK)
18/06/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)
18/06/2021 BP PLC (BP.)
18/06/2021 Andrews Sykes Group PLC (ASY)
18/06/2021 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)
18/06/2021 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)
18/06/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
18/06/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
18/06/2021 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)
18/06/2021 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)
18/06/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
18/06/2021 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
18/06/2021 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
