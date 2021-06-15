Interim Result
15/06/2021 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)
15/06/2021 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)
15/06/2021 Pressure Technologies PLC (PRES)
15/06/2021 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)
15/06/2021 Idox PLC (IDOX)
15/06/2021 Oxford Biodynamics PLC (OBD)
15/06/2021 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
Final Result
15/06/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
15/06/2021 Tp Group PLC (TPG)
15/06/2021 Vianet Group PLC (VNET)
15/06/2021 Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM)
15/06/2021 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
15/06/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
15/06/2021 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)
15/06/2021 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
AGM / EGM
15/06/2021 Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLN)
15/06/2021 Pelatro PLC (PTRO)
15/06/2021 Asian Plantations Limited (PALM)
15/06/2021 Somero Enterprise Inc. (SOM)
15/06/2021 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (SWEF)
15/06/2021 Wentworth Resources PLC (WEN)
15/06/2021 Property Franchise Group PLC (The) (TPFG)
15/06/2021 Northbridge Industrial Services PLC (NBI)
15/06/2021 Loopup Group PLC (LOOP)
15/06/2021 Concurrent Technologies PLC (CNC)
15/06/2021 Bermele PLC (BERM)
15/06/2021 Coro Energy PLC (CORO)
15/06/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
15/06/2021 London & Associated Properties PLC (LAS)
15/06/2021 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)
15/06/2021 Andrews Sykes Group PLC (ASY)
Trading Statement
15/06/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)
15/06/2021 Boohoo Group PLC (BOO)
Ex-Dividend
15/06/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com