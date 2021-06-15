StockMarketWire.com - Electronics company LeddarTech, based in Quebec, has announced it will be a lead sponsor and exhibitor at in-person technology event in Berlin, Germany in July this year.
The company will be joined by Tech.AD Europe as a lead sponsor and presenter at this live event due to take place July 1-2 2021 at the Titanic Chaussee in Berlin.
‘Our technical teams from Israel, Germany, and Italy are excited to be joining our esteemed colleagues, peers, and partners at Tech.AD. Our much-anticipated return to in-person events is especially significant as we will be showcasing our customer Westfield’s autonomous AutoSweep POD, which features the Leddar Pixell,’ said Daniel Aitken, vice-president, Global Marketing, Communications, and Product Management at LeddarTech.
LeddarTech, founded in 2007, is a leader in environmental sensing platforms for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems.
Tech.AD has long been recognized as one of Europe’s leading technical ADAS and AD conferences.
With a focus on environmental sensing that reimagines ADAS and AD solutions, the LeddarTech team will be participating in several capacities at this event.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
