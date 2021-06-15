StockMarketWire.com - Sigmaroc, the London based company investing, improving and integrating companies within the construction materials space in Europe, has announced a joint venture with Carrieres due Boulonnais, a major Calais based high grade limestone and construction materials company.
Carrieres du Boulannais, part of Groupe Carrieres du Boulannais, has become a 25% shareholder in Granulats du Hainaut with the aim of expanding the company’s reach in France.
The deal will oversee Carrieres du Boulannais co-fund a new crushing and screening installations planned to be built by 2024 at Granulats due Hainaut’s operations site.
The company will also lend its expertise in the sector.
Max Vermorken, ceo of SigmaRoc commented: ‘It is a real privilege to sign a Joint Venture agreement with a quarried materials group of the renown of Groupe CB. Our collaboration is strategically, technically and financially a major step forward as we build our footprint in the Benelux and North French markets. We thank Groupe CB for their confidence in SigmaRoc and aim to make our collaboration a real success.’
Gilles Poulain, ceo of Groupe CB commented: ‘We are very proud to become part of SigmaRoc development in Continental Europe. Groupe CB is honoured by the trust and confidence SigmaRoc is showing us through this onboarding for the development of Soignies site, which is a site for which we share the same ambitions. The great quality of the knowhow we have found in Sigmaroc's teams is expected to put all of us on the track of success.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.