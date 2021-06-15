StockMarketWire.com - Digital services business Capita said it had won a four-year customer management contract extension worth up to £528 million with a unnamed European telecoms provider.
The contract extension, beginning January 2023, had a pre-priced option for a further three-year contract extension, and a volume underpin for 2022.
The contract extension worth up to £528 million to the order book included £264 million for the four-year contract extension, £198 million for the pre-priced option for a further three-year contract extension and £66 million of revenue for 2022 which now qualifies for inclusion in the order book.
The current contract started in 2012 and has consistently scored high net promoter scores from both our client and their customers, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
