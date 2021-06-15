StockMarketWire.com - Tremor international, the San Francisco-based advertising company, has announced today that it has commenced an initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Market of 6,768,953 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), an aggregate of 13,537,906 ordinary shares.

Each ADS presents two ordinary Tremor shares.

The last closing price of Tremor's ordinary shares on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange was £7.86 on June 11, 2021.

The underwriters of the offering will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,015,342 ADSs from Tremor at the initial public offering price.

RBC Capital Markets and Stifel are arranging the IPO. JMP Securities, Needham & Company and Raymond James are acting as co-managers for the Offering.


