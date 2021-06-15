StockMarketWire.com - Tremor international, the San Francisco-based advertising company, has announced today that it has commenced an initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Market of 6,768,953 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), an aggregate of 13,537,906 ordinary shares.
Each ADS presents two ordinary Tremor shares.
The last closing price of Tremor's ordinary shares on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange was £7.86 on June 11, 2021.
The underwriters of the offering will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,015,342 ADSs from Tremor at the initial public offering price.
RBC Capital Markets and Stifel are arranging the IPO. JMP Securities, Needham & Company and Raymond James are acting as co-managers for the Offering.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.