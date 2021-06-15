StockMarketWire.com - Westminster Group, supplier of managed services and technology-based security solutions worldwide, has announced that its Services Division has been awarded a long-term managed services contract to provide security to 5 airports in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The multi-million USD per annum contract was secured after months of negotiation and delays caused by Covid-19.
The contract is for an initial 20 years and has a 5-year renewal from there on.
The role of the contract will be to provide comprehensive ground security operations at international airports in the DRC.
Commenting on the contract award Westminster's chief executive officer, Peter Fowler, said:
‘We stated in our 2020 annual report, issued in May 2021, that delivering at least one more large-scale managed services contract this year, despite COVID challenges, was one of our priority goals. I am therefore delighted that our Services Division has secured this important new long-term managed services contract in the DRC, one of several such opportunities being pursued around the world, which further expands our airport security projects and international presence.’
Westminster is to provide its expertise in assisting the authorities to develop and maintain world-class airport security services.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
