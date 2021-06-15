StockMarketWire.com - MaxCyte, the Maryland-based Biotechnology company, has announced that Rekha Hemrajani and Yasir Al-Wakeel will join the company’s board of directors as non-executives.
Ms. Hemrajani is appointed as a non-executive member of the Compensation Committee and Dr. Al-Wakeel is appointed as a non-executive member of the Audit Committee.
‘With their expertise in business and corporate development as well as finance combined with deep life sciences industry experience, Ms. Hemrajani and Dr. Al-Wakeel bring valuable insights and perspective to our board,’ said Doug Doerfler, president and ceo of MaxCyte. ‘We are honored to have them join us as we advance the next-generation of cell therapy discovery, development and commercialisation.’
Ms. Hemrajani has more than 20 years of biopharmaceutical industry experience and has extensive expertise in all aspects of corporate strategy, corporate and business development, financing, and strategic planning. She currently serves as chief executive officer (part time) and director of Jiya Acquisition Corp, where she led the $100 million initial public offering (IPO).
Dr. Al-Wakeel currently serves as chief financial officer and head of corporate development for Kronos Bio where he oversees the company's financial planning and accounting, investor relations, and business development activities. He was instrumental in the company's $288 million IPO. He previously served as chief financial and strategy Officer at Neon Therapeutics he played a key role in the company's public and private financings as well as its eventual sale to BioNTech.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
