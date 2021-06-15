StockMarketWire.com - NetScientific (NSCI), the transatlantic life sciences/healthcare, sustainability and technology investment and commercialisation group, has announced that its portfolio company – PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), will commence an underwritten public offering of common stock shares.
PDS biotechnology corporation, a clinical stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies, is selling all of its common stock shares in the offering.
PDS Biotech will grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as sole bookrunner for the offering.
PDS Biotech intends to use a portion of the proceeds for the development of a clinical pipeline and for general corporate purposes including working capital.
