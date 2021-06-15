StockMarketWire.com - Digital transformation company Kin and Carta lifted its outlook on annual performance following a strong return to growth amid accelerating demand for digital transformation.
For the current financial year ending 31st July 2021, the company now said it expects net revenue growth of circa 10% to approximately £150 million, up from £137.8 million last year, and growth in underlying pre-tax profit 35-to-40% to approximately £14.5 million, up from £10.5 million last year, 'comfortably ahead' of market expectations for the current financial year.
Based on current performance and backlog of orders, the company anticipates accelerating growth in net revenue to circa 20% and improving underlying operating margin of 12-to-13% for the following financial year ending 31st July 2022.
In the medium term, the company anticipated continued organic net revenue growth of circa 15% compound annual growth rate along with increasing operating margins.
