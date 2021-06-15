StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 recovered from an lower open, shrugging off a delay in the lifting UK Covid-19 restrictions as investors looked ahead to further details of an Australia-UK trade deal.
At 08:59, the FTSE 10 was up 0.38%, reaching 7,174.23, after opening lower at 7,146.68.
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said results from its trial assessing its Covid-19 vaccine, AZD7442, didn't meet the primary goal of preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in people recently exposed to the Covid-19 virus. AstraZeneca was up 0.3% to £83.75.
Equipment rental company Ashtead lifted its dividend after reporting a 1% fall in annual profit as a return to revenue growth in the final quarter of the fiscal year, helped soften the pandemic impact. Ashtead fell 0.4% to £50.66
Homebuilder Bellway reported 'strong' sales demand and said it expected selling price to continue to rise. For the period from 1 February to 6 June 2021, reservations per week increased 51.3% to 239 from 158 last year. Bellway fell 0.52% to £34.63.
Online fashion retail Boohoo reported a jump in revenue in the first quarter of the year, led by strong UK and US growth. Boohoo rose 0.51% to 331 pence.
Digital transformation company Kin and Carta lifted its outlook on annual performance following a strong return to growth amid accelerating demand for digital transformation. Kin and Carta jumped 16% to 230 pence.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
