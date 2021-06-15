StockMarketWire.com - Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. said it had completed the acquisition of Grubhub in an all-share combination.
The transaction represented Just Eat Takeaway.com's entry into online food delivery in the United States and 'builds on the strategic rationale for the company's merger with Just Eat,' the company said.
'As a result of the transaction, the enlarged group is now built around four of the world's most attractive markets in online food delivery: the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Germany, increasing the Enlarged Group's ability to deploy capital and resources to strengthen its competitive positions in all markets,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
