StockMarketWire.com - New research conducted by Students Unite, the UK provider of student accommodation, reveals that students are more concerned about climate change than any other issue in 2021, including the challenges of Covid-19.
The research, a collaboration with Opinium which surveyed 1,000 undergraduates, revealed the majority of participants (60%) said climate change and environmental issues was one of the top three most urgent topics for world leaders to tackle today.
Covid-19 came in second place and was chosen by 46%.
In addition, the study revealed that only 18% think the UK government was doing a good job at tackling climate issues.
A quarter (25%) thought the same of the EU.
In addition, less than a quarter (23%) think that the UK government's carbon emission targets are ambitious enough at present, despite the uk enshring new target into law – to slash emissions by 78% by 2035.
James Tiernan, Head of Energy & Environment at Unite Students, said: ‘The climate emergency is one of the most pressing matters facing our society and it is encouraging to see students are so engaged on the issue.’
‘Universities and accommodation providers have a real responsibility to help students live more sustainably, and also to significantly reduce the impacts of their own operations - something we're fully committed to,’ Tiernan adds.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
