StockMarketWire.com - Data intelligence specialist company GB Group reported a sharp jump in annual profit as performance exceeded recently upgraded expectations.
For the year ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit jumped 66.1% to £34.3 million as revenue increased 9.3% to £217.7 million.
The company declared a final dividend in respect of FY21 declared of 3.4p per share.
'GBG's financial performance in the year was again ahead of original market expectations,' the company said.
The company made a 'good' start to the year with current trading in line with the board's expectations, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
