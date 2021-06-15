StockMarketWire.com - Data intelligence specialist company GB Group reported a sharp jump in annual profit as performance exceeded recently upgraded expectations.

For the year ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit jumped 66.1% to £34.3 million as revenue increased 9.3% to £217.7 million.

The company declared a final dividend in respect of FY21 declared of 3.4p per share.

'GBG's financial performance in the year was again ahead of original market expectations,' the company said.

The company made a 'good' start to the year with current trading in line with the board's expectations, it added.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com