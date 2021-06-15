StockMarketWire.com - Norman Broadbent, a London listed professional services firm offering a diversified portfolio of leadership acquisition and advisory Services, has announced that Peter Searle has been appointed to its board as executive chairman.
Peter has over 30 years experience in the recruitment sector. In 1999 he was appointed Group Managing Director at Adecco and was responsible for their European and Acia Pacific offices.
NBB’s current non-executive chairman, Alan Howarth, has informed the Board of his intention to retire from the Board.
The company's board would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Alan for his contribution to the Company during his tenure.
The Company will shortly commence a process to appoint a new independent Non-Executive Director and a further announcement will be made in due course.
Mike Brennan, chief executive officer said: ‘On behalf of the Board and the whole Norman Broadbent family, I would like to welcome Peter to the Company. Peter has a strong track record within our industry and has enjoyed success both within the private and public markets. He brings a wealth of experience to our Board and we look forward to working with him as we continue to grow and scale the company. As Peter joins us, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Alan Howarth for his help and support whilst serving as our Non-Executive Chairman, particularly during the pandemic.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
