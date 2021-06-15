StockMarketWire.com - IG Design reported swung to a profit in 2021 as revenue was boosted by the acquisition of CCS.
For the year ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit was $14.7 million compared with a loss of $0.9 million year-on-year as revenue jumped 40% to $873.2 million.
The CSS acquisition resulted in a strengthening of the company's relationship with its largest customer, Walmart, which now accounted for approximately 24%, up from 22%, of the group's revenue.
Revenue up 40% year-on-year driven by a full year's trading of CSS since acquisition, with like-for-like revenues (excluding CSS) 5% down reflecting the impact of Covid-19 across the Group
The company recommended a final dividend of 5.75 pence, taking the full year dividend to 8.75 pence in line with the prior year.
Looking ahead, the company expects to deliver 'significant year-on-year growth in both revenues and earnings in the 2022 financial year, in line with current management expectations.'
The company also announced new a growth plan targeting revenues beyond $1.5 billion, about 30% organic growth, and a doubling its adjusted EBITDA.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
