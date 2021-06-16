AU
22/06/2021 15:30 Conference board leading index
CA
17/06/2021 13:30 international transactions in securities
17/06/2021 13:30 employment insurance
18/06/2021 13:30 new housing price index
CH
17/06/2021 07:00 trade alance
17/06/2021 07:30 Swiss National Bank monetary policy assessment
22/06/2021 08:00 Balance of Payments
CN
17/06/2021 04:00 house price index
DE
18/06/2021 07:00 PPI
ES
17/06/2021 08:00 trade alance
22/06/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover
EU
17/06/2021 10:00 CPI
17/06/2021 10:00 construction output
18/06/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
22/06/2021 15:00 FCCI flash consumer confidence indicator
IE
22/06/2021 11:00 WPI
IT
17/06/2021 09:00 foreign trade EU
18/06/2021 10:00 balance of payments
22/06/2021 09:00 industrial turnover & orders
JP
18/06/2021 00:30 CPI
22/06/2021 06:00 steel production
22/06/2021 07:00 revised machine tool orders
UK
18/06/2021 07:00 retail sales
18/06/2021 09:30 Bank of England quarterly inflation attitudes survey
21/06/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
22/06/2021 11:00 CBI industrial Ttrends survey
US
17/06/2021 13:30 weekly jobless claims
17/06/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
22/06/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
22/06/2021 15:00 Richmond Fed business activity survey
22/06/2021 15:00 existing home sales
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com