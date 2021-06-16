Interim Result

17/06/2021 Whitbread PLC (WTB)

17/06/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)

22/06/2021 Centrica PLC (CNA)

24/06/2021 Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST)



Final Result

17/06/2021 Record PLC (REC)

17/06/2021 Dr. Martens PLC (DOCS)

17/06/2021 Syncona Limited (SYNC)

17/06/2021 Volex PLC (VLX)

17/06/2021 Open Orphan PLC (ORPH)

17/06/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)

17/06/2021 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)

17/06/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)

17/06/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

18/06/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)

18/06/2021 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)

21/06/2021 Two Shields Investments PLC (TSI)

21/06/2021 Sysgroup PLC (SYS)

22/06/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)

22/06/2021 Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD)

23/06/2021 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)

24/06/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)

24/06/2021 Redcentric PLC (RCN)

24/06/2021 Latham (James) PLC (LTHM)



AGM / EGM

17/06/2021 Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO)

17/06/2021 Microsaic Systems PLC (MSYS)

17/06/2021 Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)

17/06/2021 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)

17/06/2021 Shield Therapeutics PLC (STX)

17/06/2021 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)

17/06/2021 Mustang Energy Plc Ord 1p (MUST)

17/06/2021 Rbg Holdings PLC (RBGP)

17/06/2021 Anpario PLC (ANP)

17/06/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)

17/06/2021 Petrofac Limited (PFC)

17/06/2021 Sumo Group PLC (SUMO)

18/06/2021 Alba Mineral Resources PLC (ALBA)

18/06/2021 Synairgen PLC (SNG)

18/06/2021 Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (TRIN)

18/06/2021 Drumz PLC (DRUM)

18/06/2021 Location Sciences Group PLC (LSAI)

18/06/2021 Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEYS)

18/06/2021 Katoro Gold PLC (KAT)

18/06/2021 Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP)

18/06/2021 Beowulf Mining PLC (BEM)

18/06/2021 Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR)

18/06/2021 Boohoo Group PLC (BOO)

18/06/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)

21/06/2021 Challenger Acquisitions Ltd (CHAL)

21/06/2021 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings LTD (RQIH)

21/06/2021 Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Plc (GRID)

21/06/2021 Gresham Technologies PLC (GHT)

21/06/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)

22/06/2021 Epe Special Opportunities Limited (ESO)

22/06/2021 (CMRS)

22/06/2021 Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC (IUG)

22/06/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)

22/06/2021 Cora Gold Limited (CORA)

22/06/2021 RTW Venture Fund Limited (RTW)

22/06/2021 Surgical Innovations Group PLC (SUN)

22/06/2021 Urban Exposure PLC (UEX)

23/06/2021 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)

23/06/2021 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)

23/06/2021 Angling Direct PLC (ANG)

23/06/2021 Woodbois Limited (WBI)

23/06/2021 Petrotal Corporation (PTAL)

23/06/2021 Clontarf Energy PLC (CLON)

23/06/2021 Directa Plus PLC (DCTA)

23/06/2021 Velocys PLC (VLS)

23/06/2021 Ecsc Group PLC (ECSC)

23/06/2021 Oriole Resources PLC (ORR)

23/06/2021 Harbour Energy PLC (HBR)

23/06/2021 Iqe PLC (IQE)

23/06/2021 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)

23/06/2021 Dignity PLC (DTY)

24/06/2021 Tandem Group PLC (TND)

24/06/2021 THG Holdings (THG)

24/06/2021 Westminster Group PLC (WSG)

24/06/2021 Itaconix PLC (ITX)

24/06/2021 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)

24/06/2021 Boston International Holdings Plc (BIH)

24/06/2021 Atalaya Mining PLC (ATYM)

24/06/2021 Argo Blockchain PLC (ARB)

24/06/2021 Gemfields PLC (GEM)

24/06/2021 Kavango Resources Plc Ord 0.1p (KAV)

24/06/2021 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)

24/06/2021 Science In Sport PLC (SIS)

24/06/2021 Nb Distressed Debt Inv Fd Ltd (NBDD)

24/06/2021 Stm Group PLC (STM)



Trading Statement

23/06/2021 Joules Group PLC (JOUL)

24/06/2021 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)



Ex-Dividend

17/06/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)

17/06/2021 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)

17/06/2021 Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust PLC (ADIG)

17/06/2021 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)

17/06/2021 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)

17/06/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)

17/06/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)

17/06/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)

17/06/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)

17/06/2021 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)

17/06/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)

17/06/2021 Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust PLC (GVP)

17/06/2021 3I Group PLC (III)

17/06/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)

17/06/2021 Blackrock Energy And Resources Income Trust PLC (BERI)

17/06/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)

17/06/2021 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)

17/06/2021 Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS)

17/06/2021 Forterra PLC (FORT)

18/06/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)

18/06/2021 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)

18/06/2021 Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (SIGT)

18/06/2021 Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK)

18/06/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)

18/06/2021 BP PLC (BP.)

18/06/2021 Andrews Sykes Group PLC (ASY)

18/06/2021 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)

18/06/2021 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)

18/06/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)

18/06/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)

18/06/2021 Majedie Investments PLC (MAJE)

18/06/2021 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)

18/06/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)

18/06/2021 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)

18/06/2021 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com