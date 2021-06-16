StockMarketWire.com - Leading owner and operator of business parks, offices and industrial complexes in Germany, Sirius Real Estate, has issued its first corporate bonds, rising a total of €350 million.
The firm’s senior bond is expected to be rated BBB by Fitch with a coupon interest of 1.125% and a five year term maturity.
The proceeds will be used to refinance existing company debt and for corporate purposes including the financing of future acquisitions.
‘We were particularly pleased to be able to successfully place the bonds with important institutional investors and establish new capital and funding sources on very attractive terms. The market has given us the clear signal that our balanced financing strategy, comprising secured and unsecured financing, is well regarded,’ said Alistair Marks, chief financial officer of Sirius.
The bonds will be listed on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock exchange.
Sirius Real Estate provides conventional and flexible workspace in to businesses across Germany.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
