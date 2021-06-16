StockMarketWire.com - Commercial kitchen services business Filta said the recovery of its business in the UK wouldn't be impacted by the government's decision to delay the full reopening by four weeks to July.
'The company has benefitted from its focus on supermarkets and fast food chains and, as such, we believe that the recovery of UK revenue streams will not be impacted by the delay to reopening,' the company said.
In the US, meanwhile, there had been a faster than anticipated reopening of the hospitality and leisure sectors, with 'strong growth during the first part of the year and expectations for further growth as Filta's larger customers, particularly sports stadia and universities, open up during the third quarter,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
