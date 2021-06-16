StockMarketWire.com - Consultancy firm Elixirr International upgraded its outlook on performance after revenue jumped in the first five of 2021, by more than 75% compared with the same period in 2020.

The company now expects revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, for the year ending 31 December 2021 to be towards the upper end of the range previously indicated to the market.

Revenue is expected to be in the upper range of £44-to-£47 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 29%.




