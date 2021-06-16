StockMarketWire.com - Medical device company Creo Medical said its tissue ablation device, received US Food & Drug Administration clearance.
The clearance comes after the device was successfully used for the first in-human minimally invasive edoscopic ultrasound guided treatment in a patient with an unresectable pancreatic neuroendocrine tumour in December 2020.
Following the procedure using MicroBlate Fine, the patient 'remains well [...] and subsequent scans of the patient's pancreas continue to confirm the treatment's durability,' the company said.
