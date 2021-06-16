StockMarketWire.com - Home safety products supplier FireAngel said it had made a 'good' start to 2021, though flagged supply chain disruptions and the impact of Covid-19 in countries yet to be fully reopened.

First half performance through 30 June 2021 would 'be in line with the board's expectations,' the company said.

Still, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact operations in markets not yet fully open, while global component shortages and occasional international shipping disruptions also weighed, the company said.

'We expect these challenges to continue through the current year and we are working continually to address and mitigate wherever possible,' it added.




