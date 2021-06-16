StockMarketWire.com - Base metal explorer Castillo Copper said the drilling campaign was now underway at its core Mt oxide project across three key prospects in north-west Queensland, Australia.
The drilling campaign would target three prospects including the Big One deposit and Arya & Sansa prospects.
'Over the next few months the board's core focus is to maximise exploration efforts across our flagship Mt Oxide Project, the company said.
'The board's strategic intent to transform Castillo into a mid-tier copper group is set to gain considerable momentum,' it added.
