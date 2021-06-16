StockMarketWire.com - Gold company Cora Gold said the fifth set of drill results and first from the Zone A at its Sanankoro gold project in Southern Mali confirmed more holes of good widths and grade in oxide ore.
A intercept of 29 meters at 3.23 grams per tonne of gold from 66 meters above the surface was among the highlights of the intercepts.
The company plans to have drilled up to a total 35,000 meters by end of July 2021, with a dual focus on targeting resource growth as well as infill drilling to convert existing inferred resources to indicated.
'While we await further results from this target over the coming weeks, three rigs are now drilling back at Selin for the follow-up deeper phase 2 programme and a fourth rotary air blast rig owned by Cora is completing sterilisation drilling on potential process plant and tailings storage facility sites,' the company said.
