StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Hurricane Energy said it had restarted the electric submersible pump in the Lancaster 205/21a-6 well.
Once stabilised, the Company intended to target oil production from the well at a rate of about 11,000 barrels of oil per day, similar level to that achieved immediately prior to the trip on 8 June 2021.
'Thereafter, oil production from the P6 well is expected to continue declining. A further operational update will be announced in early July, in line with the Company's recent reporting framework,' the company said.
The company also confirmed that the Stena Don semi-submersible rig, which was contracted for the soon to be plugged and abandoned 205/26b-14 well, was now on hire.
The Lincoln-14 plug and abandonment is scheduled to take about 20-to-25 days to complete with a gross budgeted campaign cost of of $13 million (net $6.5 million to Hurricane).
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.