Oil and gas company Hurricane Energy said it had restarted the electric submersible pump in the Lancaster 205/21a-6 well.

Once stabilised, the Company intended to target oil production from the well at a rate of about 11,000 barrels of oil per day, similar level to that achieved immediately prior to the trip on 8 June 2021.

'Thereafter, oil production from the P6 well is expected to continue declining. A further operational update will be announced in early July, in line with the Company's recent reporting framework,' the company said.

The company also confirmed that the Stena Don semi-submersible rig, which was contracted for the soon to be plugged and abandoned 205/26b-14 well, was now on hire.

The Lincoln-14 plug and abandonment is scheduled to take about 20-to-25 days to complete with a gross budgeted campaign cost of of $13 million (net $6.5 million to Hurricane).





