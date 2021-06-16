StockMarketWire.com - Professional services provider Christie Group touted a strong second half of the as the recovery continued and performance remained in line with market expectations.
'We expect further progress once our remaining hospitality markets fully re-open for business both here and in mainland Europe. Based upon current momentum we look forward to a strong second half,' the company said.
The company reported strong performances across most parts of its professional and financial services division and a recovery in demand in its licensed trade-stock auditing business, Venners.
By the end of May, Christie & Co, had exchanged or completed contracts on the sale of 164 hospitality businesses alone and a retail business for every working day of the year so far.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.