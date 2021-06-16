StockMarketWire.com - Professional services provider Christie Group touted a strong second half of the as the recovery continued and performance remained in line with market expectations.

'We expect further progress once our remaining hospitality markets fully re-open for business both here and in mainland Europe. Based upon current momentum we look forward to a strong second half,' the company said.

The company reported strong performances across most parts of its professional and financial services division and a recovery in demand in its licensed trade-stock auditing business, Venners.

By the end of May, Christie & Co, had exchanged or completed contracts on the sale of 164 hospitality businesses alone and a retail business for every working day of the year so far.



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com