StockMarketWire.com - W Resources, the European mining company focusing tungsten, tin and gold, has announced that it has completed work on a new water dam at its La Parilla mine in Spain, in response to rising water levels.
The project is now dewatering the mine, after which the site will be safe for the team to regain access to.
The 500,000m3 dam is receiving water from the mine pit at a rate of 2,500m3 per hour. This will allow access to a new level of fresh ore in the coming days.
Construction of the dam has been hugely successful according to the company. The final phase of the project will provide a permanent solution to the water issues at La Parrilla and will also involve a second dam, currently at design stage, expected to be completed in Q4 2021.
