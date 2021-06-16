StockMarketWire.com - UK clothing and footwear digital retailer N Brown said Allianz Insurance has made a court filing seeking to increase the scope of its original claim against the company's subsidiary JD Williams & Company that could result in an additional payout estimated to be about £36 million should it be successful.
The additional element of the claim regarding the sale of historical insurance products was related to further customer redress exercise yet to be undertaken.
The case is currently scheduled for trial in March 2022.
N Brown said 'it was not possible to reliably estimate the amount of any potential financial outflow and has, therefore, not made provision for this claim at this time and instead a contingent liability has been disclosed.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.