StockMarketWire.com - UK clothing and footwear digital retailer N Brown said Allianz Insurance has made a court filing seeking to increase the scope of its original claim against the company's subsidiary JD Williams & Company that could result in an additional payout estimated to be about £36 million should it be successful.

The additional element of the claim regarding the sale of historical insurance products was related to further customer redress exercise yet to be undertaken.

The case is currently scheduled for trial in March 2022.

N Brown said 'it was not possible to reliably estimate the amount of any potential financial outflow and has, therefore, not made provision for this claim at this time and instead a contingent liability has been disclosed.'


