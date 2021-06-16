StockMarketWire.com - Lloyds Banking Group has announced that Harmeen Mehta has been appointed to the board as an independent non-executive director, with effect from November.

Mehta was appointed chief digital and innovation officer at BT in April 2021 and prior to that spent seven years at Bharti Airtel as their group chief information officer and head of cyber security and cloud business.

Other previous appointments include CIO positions at BBVA; HSBC and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Mehta will join the Lloyds’ information technology and cyber advisory forum, a body that oversees the group’s IT operational risk and reports. It reports to the board risk committee.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com