StockMarketWire.com - FireAngel, one of Europe’s leading developers and suppliers of home safety products, has announced that all resolutions were passed at its annual general meeting held earlier today.

Resolutions 1 to 8 were passed, resolutions 9 to 11 (special resolutions) were not passed.

In addition, E-therapeutics announced that all resolutions were passed by shareholders at its annual general meeting earlier today.

In accordance with a fundraising announcement on 14 May 2021, an application has been made for 93,750,000 of new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading.


