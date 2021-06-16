StockMarketWire.com - FireAngel, one of Europe’s leading developers and suppliers of home safety products, has announced that all resolutions were passed at its annual general meeting held earlier today.
Resolutions 1 to 8 were passed, resolutions 9 to 11 (special resolutions) were not passed.
In addition, E-therapeutics announced that all resolutions were passed by shareholders at its annual general meeting earlier today.
In accordance with a fundraising announcement on 14 May 2021, an application has been made for 93,750,000 of new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading.
