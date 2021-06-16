StockMarketWire.com - Gresham House Strategic, an independent investment company based in London, has announced a 20% increase in its final dividend in its final year results for the year ending 31 March 2021.
The company also reports a total shareholder return of 59.3% and a total return performance of 44.3% to 1,515.4p per share.
In addition, it revealed a three-year total shareholder return of 81.6%, outperforming the FTSE all share index total return.
In terms of investment, the firm saw £14.9million deployed into seven new holdings.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
