StockMarketWire.com - Cunard, the US-owned shipping line company, has announced it will resume operations from 19 July 2021, as the ship Queen Elizabeth welcomes guests on board for a spree of UK voyages from Southampton beginning October 2021.
New voyages include trips to the Iberian Coast and the Canary Islands. The Queen Elizabeth is also due to leave the UK afterwards in February 2022 to resume journeys in Japan from next spring.
Cunard president Simon Palethorpe, said:
“On 19 July Queen Elizabeth’s crew and I will be welcoming guests on board as at long last we start our return to sailing. This will be a momentous day for Cunard as after a long pause we finally get back to doing what we love doing, hosting guests for fantastic holidays. To say we cannot wait would be an understatement!”
In addition, Queen Mary 2 will resume sailing with a Transatlantic crossing on 14 November, 2021 as per her existing schedule and will now sail on a series of voyages around the Caribbean between January and April, 2022.
Queen Victoria will embark on three new voyages departing from Southampton from the 22 April, 2022 which include to Western Europe, the Baltics and the Iberian Coast.
But, due to ongoing issues surrounding global travel amid the pandemic, Cunard has announced they will be cancelling voyages, including Queen Elizabeth’s sailings from the UK to Australia and her homeport season in Australia from the 18 October, 2021 up to and including the 9 March, 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
