StockMarketWire.com - Bidco has today received a letter of intent from investment company Kilik & Co, to purchase 1,847,072 scheme shares of Cambria Automobiles.

The letter follows the announcement of an agreement for Bidco to acquire the entire issued share capital of Cambria in recommended cash offer.

The letter of intent relates to all the Cambria Shares owned and/or controlled by Killik.

Killik has previously made an opening position disclosure in respect of Cambria Shares owned and/or controlled by it on 2 June 2021.


