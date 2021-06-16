StockMarketWire.com - Bidco has today received a letter of intent from investment company Kilik & Co, to purchase 1,847,072 scheme shares of Cambria Automobiles.
The letter follows the announcement of an agreement for Bidco to acquire the entire issued share capital of Cambria in recommended cash offer.
The letter of intent relates to all the Cambria Shares owned and/or controlled by Killik.
Killik has previously made an opening position disclosure in respect of Cambria Shares owned and/or controlled by it on 2 June 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.