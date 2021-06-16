StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 closed up 0.3% to 7,190.72, short of its highs for the day as sterling advanced on higher UK inflation and US stocks were flat in early trading.
At 4.30pm UK time the S&P 500 was up just 1.05 points at 4,247.64 as investors awaited the latest meeting of the US Federal Reserve.
Sofa and flooring retailer ScS was up 10% to 319p as it reported a recent surge in demand.
Car competition business Best of the Best fell 30.5% to £18.29 as it warned of lower customer engagement in the wake of lockdown easing.
Alpha Global Alpha said it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority ownership stake in corporate social responsibility company software company CyberGrants, with an investment of up to $13.9 million. Alpha Global Alpha was down 1.6% at 191.8p.
Iron casting and machining group Castings reported a sharp decline in annual profit as revenue was hurt by the pandemic impact and supply chain issues. Castings was down 3.3% at 384p.
Commercial kitchen services business Filta said the recovery of its business in the UK wouldn't be impacted by the government's decision to delay the full reopening by four weeks to July. Filta fell by 6.1% to 168.1p.
Consultancy firm Elixirr International upgraded its outlook on performance after revenue jumped in the first five of 2021, by more than 75% compared with the same period in 2020. Elixirr was up 5.1% to 573p.
Recruitment software and services company Dillistone said it expected to report 'significantly reduced' losses in 2021 amid signs of return to normal in several of its markets. Dillistone was down 8.3% at 22p.
Leading owner and operator of business parks, offices and industrial complexes in Germany, Sirius Real Estate, has issued its first corporate bonds, rising a total of €350 million. Sirius Real Estate was down 0.6% to 104p.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
