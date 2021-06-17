StockMarketWire.com - Bus and train operator Go Ahead said its Govia Thameslink Railway emergency recovery measures agreement with the Department for transport was extended through March 2022 from 20 September 2021, under the same contract terms.

'The extension of this contract recognises the vital role GTR plays in connecting communities and enabling their green and sustainable economic recovery,' the company said.




