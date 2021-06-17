StockMarketWire.com - Ascential said 29,074 pieces of work had been entered for award consideration ahead of the Cannes Lions live event from 21-to-25 June.

Entries had spanned two years after the awards were paused due to the global pandemic in 2020.

'The numbers show that brands continue to invest in creativity, while entries from independent agencies are up by 14% and production companies by 19%,' the company said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com