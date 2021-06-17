StockMarketWire.com - Syncona Investment Management has expanded its senior leadership teams its CFO, John Bradshaw, retires after nine years.
He will step down from the post at the end of July, replaced by Rolf Soderstrom who is joining the company as CFO.
Markus John has been hired as chief medical officer and head of R&D, with effect from 1 July.
Finally Langton Smith has been brought in as chief human resources officer, responsible for the organisational development of Syncona and the portfolio.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
