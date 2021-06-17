StockMarketWire.com - Rio Tinto has appointed Peter Cunningham as chief financial officer with immediate effect, having held the role of interim CFO since the start of the year.
Cunningham will also join the Rio Tinto Board as executive director at the same time.
Prior to being appointed as CFO, he was group controller and has held a number of senior financial and non-financial leadership positions across Rio Tinto in Australia and the UK.
In a career spanning 28 years with Rio Tinto, he has held roles including global head of health, safety, environment & communities; head of energy and climate strategy; and head of investor relations.
Rio Tinto chief executive, Jakob Stausholm, said: '[Peter's] detailed knowledge of the company and of the financial and non-financial drivers of our industry will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen Rio Tinto.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
