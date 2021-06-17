StockMarketWire.com - Digitising chemistry company DeepMatter said it would join forces with the University of Leeds to provide the latter with its cloud-based platform to develop nanomaterials products used to deliver vaccines.
'Our DigitalGlassware platform will be used to provide a unique perspective on the data helping with both discovery and productivity gains for chemical reactions forming nanoparticles - an essential component in delivering effective mRNA vaccines,' the company said.
In addition to the cloud-based software, DeepMatter will provide its sensor package, DeviceX as well as a hardware device to interface with the continuous platforms at the University of Leeds.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.