StockMarketWire.com - Digitising chemistry company DeepMatter said it would join forces with the University of Leeds to provide the latter with its cloud-based platform to develop nanomaterials products used to deliver vaccines.

'Our DigitalGlassware platform will be used to provide a unique perspective on the data helping with both discovery and productivity gains for chemical reactions forming nanoparticles - an essential component in delivering effective mRNA vaccines,' the company said.

In addition to the cloud-based software, DeepMatter will provide its sensor package, DeviceX as well as a hardware device to interface with the continuous platforms at the University of Leeds.




